Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton calls for abolishment of Covid IDs

Posted by Media Team | Updated
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton has today pressed the First Minister on her choice to keep the Government’s illiberal Covid ID scheme.
The SNP-Green Government failed to provide evidence on the efficacy of Covid IDs at the same time as data showed lateral flow tests helping keep the infection rate low at COP26.
Mr Cole-Hamilton said:
“The Scottish Human Rights Commission has been asking for the scientific evidence for this scheme for 2 months. We finally got a paper on Friday and it was mince.
“Lateral flow tests are superior to vaccine passports because they actually show who is sick and who is well.
“The government has finally accepted that today, but only after causing panic amongst businesses.
“Is it just embarrassment that is preventing the SNP-Green government from admitting that they were wrong to begin with, abolishing vaccine passports and building a scheme around testing?”
ENDS

