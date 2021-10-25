Cole-Hamilton calls for a revised NHS winter package

Responding to the Health Secretary's comments on today's (24th October) Sunday Show, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

"Glasgow is about to host one of the biggest post-lockdown event and it is, sadly, spectacularly unprepared. The NHS is already overwhelmed, it will struggle to cope with the extra added pressure an event like COP26 will bring.

"The Health Secretary was only able to offer smoke and mirrors. The health boards had to ask for help from the army to carry out the booster program, a hospital in Lanarkshire triggered code black due to staff shortages, we are clearly still in a crisis with no concrete solutions in sight.

"Covid is still a threat and NHS Scotland is about to face its winter worst yet. I urge the SNP government to deliver a real, revised and improved Winter package to protect and support our NHS."