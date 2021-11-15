Cole-Hamilton calls for 65p per unit minimum price

"Alcohol misuse can wreck lives. Even today we are seeing an average of 20 people per week die due to alcohol misuse. That's terrible news for individuals, families and communities.

“Experts have suggested that raising the minimum unit price to 65p in line with the original ambition of the policy would cut alcohol misuse and reduce the pressure on our health and justice systems. Once this step has been taken Scottish Liberal Democrats are keen to see the minimum unit price of alcohol linked to inflation so that the value of the policy does not decrease over time

“This would send a clear signal about our resolve to win the battle against the bottle. Nicola Sturgeon should come back to Parliament with proposals to take this forward."

