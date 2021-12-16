Cole-Hamilton: Businesses need pound for pound compensation

Responding to the publication of the Scottish Government's new coronavirus guidance for businesses, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"This new guidance is long on advice and recommendations that will make life very hard for hospitality businesses, but short on measures to help firms whose business is collapsing in front of their eyes.

"Taking measures to limit gatherings and encourage caution are all very well but they need to be matched pound for pound with financial support to stop firms going to the wall this winter.

"As usual this guidance arrives less than 24 hours before it is due to come into force. That's bad for firms who have to schedule staff and order produce. It's also terrible for proper parliamentary scrutiny. The government must do better."