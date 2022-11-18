Cole-Hamilton builds support for 150 Rising in Dundee

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton will today join with activists in Dundee as part of the party’s 150 Rising campaign as he bids to grow the party’s support base in every corner of Scotland.

Here he will criticise Dundee SNP as “one of the least effective teams Scotland has ever seen” and highlight the challenges facing health services across the region.

At the party’s autumn conference, Mr Cole-Hamilton announced his intention to grow from the 87 councillors won in May and return 150 or more in just four years’ time.

Each week, Scottish Liberal Democrat activists will be out campaigning in a series of target wards.

At the last election Scottish Liberal Democrats doubled their vote in Dundee, and their number of councillors from two to four.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“At the recent council elections, Scottish Liberal Democrats doubled our vote in Dundee. We overtook the Conservative party and now we are nipping at Labour’s heels.

“We did that with a promise of councillors who would work hard all year round, not just at election time. It’s clear that the roots of our movement lie in our communities, in public service, and in local government and when people see what we can do for them they vote for us in droves.

“Dundee is being let down by the SNP. Despite having two SNP MSPs, two SNP MPs and an SNP council, health services are under threat and the city remains the drugs death capital of Scotland.

“That must be one of the least effective teams Scotland has ever seen.

“I want to show voters crying out for new hope that no matter where you live, Scottish Liberal Democrats are on your side. We will stand up for local health services and be your local champions all year round.”