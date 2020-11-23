Cole-Hamilton: Buck stops with ministers on care home protection downgrade

Speaking after a BBC Sunday Politics interview with Health Secretary Jeane Freeman in which she confirmed that COVID positive people were being transferred to care homes, the health spokesperson for the Scottish Liberal Democrats Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“What is happening is the opposite of what we were told by the government.

“There is now categoric proof that the double test protection policy is not being followed.

“The buck has to stop with ministers who have been all over the place on this.

“Care home residents and their families deserve to be treated better.

“The health secretary has to tell them straight why the absolute protection policy announced in the spring has been downgraded even in the face of the known dangers.”