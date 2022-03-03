Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton backs reform of the Gender Recognition Act

Posted by Media Team

Responding to the publication of the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"The Scottish Liberal Democrats support reform of the existing Gender Recognition Act. The current process is harmful, illiberal and fails to respect the human rights of trans people.

"It is wrong that people still have to hand control of their identity to people who they have never met and it is critical that we establish a simple and compassionate process that supports people to live their lives, free from discrimination.

"As this bill passes through Parliament we need a debate that is respectful and informed, and I have confidence in the solemn scrutiny of Parliament to get this right."

