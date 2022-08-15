Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton backs calls for age of criminal responsibility to rise

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to a new study from Edinburgh University which found that once young people fall into persistent patterns of offending, punishments devised to curb their conduct are largely ineffective and called for the age of criminal responsibility to be raised to 16, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and former youth worker Alex Cole-Hamilton said: 

"This study demonstrates just how thoughtless SNP ministers were to reject my proposals to raise the age of criminal responsibility to 16 in-line with international recommendations. They are setting troubled young people up to fail forever.

"Any time any SNP minister speaks about children's rights, they should be reminded that they passed a bill to continue criminalising young people in the face of UN recommendations.

"Scotland can never claim to be a world leader on human rights while such measures remain in place.

“Any time we take issue with Russia or China on human rights matters those countries will be able to point out that they have a higher age of criminal responsibility than we do."

