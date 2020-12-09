Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Cole-Hamilton attacks FM's unfair rules which leave Edinburgh "frozen"

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat Edinburgh MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton has today highlighted the fury among Edinburgh residents at “unfair" covid tiers which mean Scotland’s capital is "frozen" in tier 3 restrictions, despite scientific indicators showing the virus is less prevalent there than in many tier 2 areas. 

Alex Cole-Hamilton said:  

“People in Edinburgh have complied with the rules diligently. They’re now rightfully angry that the First Minister has departed from the science and is keeping these unfair level 3 restrictions in place despite scientific indicators show the virus is less prevalent than many other tier 2 areas.  

“This government promised to weigh up all the harms – crippled businesses, lonely people and worried workers - as well as health, but these restrictions leave Edinburgh frozen. What is the point of having a set of indicators that you’re willing to ignore?

“At this point people are questioning whether there is anything Edinburgh could do to be allowed to move tiers. The First Minister needs to tell people what it will take for these restrictions to be eased and whether they will now continue into the new year.” 

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies