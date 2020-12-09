Cole-Hamilton attacks FM's unfair rules which leave Edinburgh "frozen"

Scottish Liberal Democrat Edinburgh MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton has today highlighted the fury among Edinburgh residents at “unfair" covid tiers which mean Scotland’s capital is "frozen" in tier 3 restrictions, despite scientific indicators showing the virus is less prevalent there than in many tier 2 areas.

Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

“People in Edinburgh have complied with the rules diligently. They’re now rightfully angry that the First Minister has departed from the science and is keeping these unfair level 3 restrictions in place despite scientific indicators show the virus is less prevalent than many other tier 2 areas.

“This government promised to weigh up all the harms – crippled businesses, lonely people and worried workers - as well as health, but these restrictions leave Edinburgh frozen. What is the point of having a set of indicators that you’re willing to ignore?

“At this point people are questioning whether there is anything Edinburgh could do to be allowed to move tiers. The First Minister needs to tell people what it will take for these restrictions to be eased and whether they will now continue into the new year.”