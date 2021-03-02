Cole-Hamilton: Almost 170,000 operations lost to Covid

A new analysis carried out by the Scottish Liberal Democrats shows that almost 170,000 scheduled operations have been lost to the pandemic between March and January 2021.

Figures published by Public Health Scotland show that 309,650 operations were conducted between March 2019 and January 2020. However, between March 2020 and January 2021, this figure was just 141,441, a decrease of 168,209.

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP commented:

"These statistics show the grim reality we live in. Despite the best efforts of our NHS heroes, COVID-19 has prevented many procedures from being carried out. People are in pain, friends and families feel powerless, while the NHS backlog continues to grow, and more people continue to suffer while stuck on a seemingly endless waiting list.

“The pandemic has forced hundreds of thousands of operations to be cancelled. However, a pandemic does not ease the pain of the loss of a loved one. I would like to extend my condolences to all those who lost their loved ones, and to thank our NHS for all their continued efforts during these difficult times

“The SNP does not seem to understand that right now we need a needle-sharp focus on recovery and a solid plan to strengthen the capacities of our NHS. The people of Scotland need a robust and effective NHS recovery plan, one that will focus on catching up on lost operations and guarantee people the care they need."

