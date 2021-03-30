Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton: After months of sacrifices its time for a recovery plan

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the First Minister's covid briefing, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"People have made huge sacrifices for months to reduce cases. Now we need we need to ensure that our health service bounces back.

"Over the past twelve months operations have been cancelled, cancer diagnoses missed and mental health has suffered. It's time for an NHS recovery plan to get our health service fighting fit and help people to recover from the pandemic.

"Over the coming days the Scottish Liberal Democrats will be setting out comprehensive plans to put the health recovery first."

ENDS

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies