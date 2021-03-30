Cole-Hamilton: After months of sacrifices its time for a recovery plan

Responding to the First Minister's covid briefing, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"People have made huge sacrifices for months to reduce cases. Now we need we need to ensure that our health service bounces back.

"Over the past twelve months operations have been cancelled, cancer diagnoses missed and mental health has suffered. It's time for an NHS recovery plan to get our health service fighting fit and help people to recover from the pandemic.

"Over the coming days the Scottish Liberal Democrats will be setting out comprehensive plans to put the health recovery first."

ENDS