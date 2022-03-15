Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton: A&E waiting times show lack of SNP focus

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today urged the Health Secretary to focus on finally ending the crisis in A&E after newly released figures show that only 70.5% of A&E attendees were seen within the 4-hour target.

Public Health Scotland data for the week ending March 6th shows 1,825 patients waited more than 8 hours to be seen, and 643 waited for more than 12.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

"The fact that this crisis has carried on for so many months is shocking. Under Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf the focus needed to end this crisis has been sorely lacking.

“There is no doubt that this crisis is the end result of 15 years of SNP mismanagement, poor workforce planning and a lack of vision. Staff are exhausted and patients are being left waiting in interminable queues.

“The SNP/Green government voted down our staff burnout prevention strategy, and still haven’t responded to our proposals for a health and social care staff assembly. They are watching this crisis go by without the required focus on doing what is needed.

“NHS patients and staff are in dire need of new hope. The Health Secretary must focus on finally ending this crisis in our A&E departments and delivering the immediate radical action that is so needed.”

