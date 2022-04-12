Cole-Hamilton: A&E crisis inevitable under distracted SNP

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today called for more resources for the front line and renewed focus from the Health Secretary. He also reiterated his call for an urgent inquiry into avoidable deaths caused by the crisis in emergency care.

Public Health Scotland data for the week ending April 3rd shows just 68% of attendees were seen within the 4-hour target, the third lowest on record. In addition, 2,483 patients waited more than 8 hours to be seen, and 955 waited for more than 12.

The Royal College of Emergency Medicine warned recently that there have been 240 deaths since the start of the year as a result of delays at A&E departments.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

"We've seen nearly a month of near record lows in A&E. Humza Yousaf and Nicola Sturgeon have sat by and allowed this crisis to reach its most dangerous time yet. This SNP/Green government would much rather waste taxpayers' money pursuing another independence referendum than take decisive action to solve this crisis.

“A&E targets were already missed for years pre-pandemic because of poor workforce planning and SNP mismanagement. Staff are more frustrated than anyone because they have been sounding the alarm. They have been working hard for months and have nothing more to give.

"However, these warnings from our NHS staff didn’t stop the SNP-Green Government voting against our calls for an urgent staff Burnout Prevention Strategy.

“NHS patients and staff are in dire need of new hope. We urgently need new resources and a renewed focus from the Health Secretary. Patients and staff also deserve answers as to how this crisis has been allowed to continue for so long, we must have an inquiry into all avoidable deaths connected to this crisis.”