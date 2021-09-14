Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton: 722 suspected drug deaths is all too raw

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Speaking after official statistics show there were 722 suspected drug deaths during the first half of 2021, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton commented:

“It is devastating to learn that 722 people had their life cut short by drugs in the first few months of this year alone. This will be a painful day for the hundreds of families for whom this news will feel all too raw.

“Every drug death is preventable. It is why there will never be any excuse for Nicola Sturgeon’s choice to ignore the warnings and press ahead with cutting budgets by 22%. It surrendered critical expertise and services as this emergency deepened. It cost lives, failed families and will forever be a scar on the conscience of this Scottish Government – one that can’t be healed by apologies.

“It is also why the very same SNP ministers now owe it to all these families to do everything possible to end the drugs deaths emergency. We urgently need specialist drug and alcohol commissions, drawing on international best practice including that from Portugal, and for people caught in possession to be diverted to treatment instead of being propelled towards prison.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies