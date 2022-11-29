Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton: 1 in 7 Scots are now on NHS waiting list

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP today called on the Cabinet Secretary to “step up to the plate” following the news that 1 in 7 Scots are now on an NHS waiting list.

According to the latest data from Public Health Scotland, 776,341 people are now on an NHS waiting list. This is an increase of almost 30,000 from last quarter, meaning that 1 in 7 Scots are on a waiting list.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“The ever-growing number of people on NHS waiting lists reveals the dire extent to which this SNP/ Green coalition have been ignoring and deflecting on our healthcare crisis.  It’s an insult to doctors, nurses and patients waiting in pain.

“The crisis in our NHS is stark and meaningful action is needed.  With 1 in 7 Scots now on a waiting list, it is time for Humza Yousaf to step up to the plate and focus his attention on addressing this emergency.

"Scottish Liberal Democrats have repeatedly called for a burnout prevention strategy and a staff and social care assembly, but these have been ignored time and time again by the government. 

“If Mr Yousaf can't sort this mess out, he will need to go. Staff and patients have been suffering for far too long to entertain yet more nonsense from this government.”

Notes to editors: 

The latest figures can be found here 

In particular, the figures show that: 

  • 141,796 people are waiting on inpatients appointments as of 30th September 2022.
  • 474,600 people are waiting on outpatient appointments as of the end of last quarter.
  • 159,945 people are  waiting on key diagnostics tests as of 30th September 2022
  • Nicola Sturgeon’s 12-week Treatment Time Guarantee was breached for 120,842 (patients seen during this quarter or still waiting at its end)

