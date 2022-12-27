Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton: 1 in 4 senior mental health roles missing a permanent appointee

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has
today warned that Scotland’s mental health emergency will never be resolved unless the
Scottish Government gets serious about staffing, as research by the party revealed that
almost 1 in 4 senior mental health roles is either vacant or filled by locums.

Freedom of information requests submitted by Scottish Liberal Democrats to all 14 Scottish
health boards reveal that:

• 103 consultant psychiatrist roles out of 674 full time equivalent (FTE) roles are
currently vacant, while a further 82.5 FTE roles are filled by locums. This means that
27% of roles do not have a permanent appointee in place.
• In NHS Highland 53% of consultant psychiatrist roles are either vacant or filled by
locums.
• NHS Shetland reported that it does not have any consultant psychiatrists and that
the role is currently filled by bank staff.
• NHS Orkney reported that it only has a 0.5 (WTE) consultant psychiatrist in place.
• NHS Lothian and NHS Lanarkshire reported the highest vacancies at 19.5 apiece.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“These figures show that a significant number of the most senior mental health roles in
Scotland's health service are either lying empty or being filled on a temporary basis.
“Scottish Liberal Democrats have championed the cause of our national mental health for
many years but these figures show that there is still serious work to be done.
“There is a sharp crisis in mental health staffing across Scotland. Thousands of children and
adults are waiting more than a year for treatment. Staff are under immense pressure and
patients are suffering.
“The Scottish Government has compounded the crisis by stripping £38 million in funding for
mental health this year.
“Scottish Liberal Democrats will invest new hope in mental health. Alongside increasing the
number of consultant psychiatrists in training to plug these gaps, we will roll out more
counsellors in schools, install a single point of contact for those on waiting lists, ramp up
training so that every workplace can benefit from a mental health first aider and deliver
more mental health professionals in GP surgeries and A&E departments.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies