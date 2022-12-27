Cole-Hamilton: 1 in 4 senior mental health roles missing a permanent appointee

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has

today warned that Scotland’s mental health emergency will never be resolved unless the

Scottish Government gets serious about staffing, as research by the party revealed that

almost 1 in 4 senior mental health roles is either vacant or filled by locums.

Freedom of information requests submitted by Scottish Liberal Democrats to all 14 Scottish

health boards reveal that:



• 103 consultant psychiatrist roles out of 674 full time equivalent (FTE) roles are

currently vacant, while a further 82.5 FTE roles are filled by locums. This means that

27% of roles do not have a permanent appointee in place.

• In NHS Highland 53% of consultant psychiatrist roles are either vacant or filled by

locums.

• NHS Shetland reported that it does not have any consultant psychiatrists and that

the role is currently filled by bank staff.

• NHS Orkney reported that it only has a 0.5 (WTE) consultant psychiatrist in place.

• NHS Lothian and NHS Lanarkshire reported the highest vacancies at 19.5 apiece.



Mr Cole-Hamilton said:



“These figures show that a significant number of the most senior mental health roles in

Scotland's health service are either lying empty or being filled on a temporary basis.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have championed the cause of our national mental health for

many years but these figures show that there is still serious work to be done.

“There is a sharp crisis in mental health staffing across Scotland. Thousands of children and

adults are waiting more than a year for treatment. Staff are under immense pressure and

patients are suffering.

“The Scottish Government has compounded the crisis by stripping £38 million in funding for

mental health this year.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats will invest new hope in mental health. Alongside increasing the

number of consultant psychiatrists in training to plug these gaps, we will roll out more

counsellors in schools, install a single point of contact for those on waiting lists, ramp up

training so that every workplace can benefit from a mental health first aider and deliver

more mental health professionals in GP surgeries and A&E departments.”