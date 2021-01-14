Clumsy errors distracting from national vaccination mission

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today called on the Scottish Government to routinely publish how many doses of the various covid vaccines it currently has on hand and criticised a series of blunders that have seen the Health Secretary mistakenly identify a vaccine storage site in England and remove a Covid vaccination plan just hours after it was published.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

"Our national mission right now should be getting jabs into arms. Instead, we are dealing with the fallout from clumsy and avoidable errors. This will do nothing for public confidence or the security of the vaccination process.

"Yesterday it was revealed that 200,000 doses destined for Scotland were still in storage in England. Routinely publishing how many doses are on hand would help to give the public a better sense of the logistics involved in rolling out the vaccine and drive the government to get them to those in need as swiftly as possible.

"Every day that restrictions are in place, the impact on Scotland is immense. The Scottish Government need to give people hope that an end is in sight. That means trusting people with more information about what is being done to get people vaccinated and what the hold ups are."