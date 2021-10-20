Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Children's rights bill must be fast tracked to Scottish Parliament

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the UK Government’s statement on the children’s rights bill, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and ex-convenor of the Children's Services coalition Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"Now that it is clear what changes must be made to this bill, I want to see it back in front of the Scottish Parliament at the next available opportunity.

"This bill is an opportunity to offer new hope to the young people of Scotland. It is utterly shameful that Nicola Sturgeon and co chose to hijack it as an opportunity to stir up grudge and grievance.

"Scotland would be a better place for young people if the nationalist government focused on improving education and tackling the climate emergency, not picking legal battles in order to stir up trouble."

ENDS

 

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies