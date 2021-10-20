Children's rights bill must be fast tracked to Scottish Parliament

Responding to the UK Government’s statement on the children’s rights bill, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and ex-convenor of the Children's Services coalition Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"Now that it is clear what changes must be made to this bill, I want to see it back in front of the Scottish Parliament at the next available opportunity.

"This bill is an opportunity to offer new hope to the young people of Scotland. It is utterly shameful that Nicola Sturgeon and co chose to hijack it as an opportunity to stir up grudge and grievance.

"Scotland would be a better place for young people if the nationalist government focused on improving education and tackling the climate emergency, not picking legal battles in order to stir up trouble."

ENDS