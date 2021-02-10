Childminders must have access to testing

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP has today called on the Scottish Government to ensure that registered childminders are able to access testing on the same basis as those school-based ELC staff.

Scottish Liberal Democrats have consistently campaigned for childcare to be available for parents who need it, for financial support for childcare operators and for expanded access to testing for groups whose jobs put them at a heightened risk of encountering others.

Today the Scottish Government that it would expand a financial support scheme for childminders but did not guarantee that testing will now be available.

Ms Wishart said:

"The Government has promised that routine testing will be introduced for school-based ELC and childcare staff to support the wider re-opening of childcare from 22 February. Unfortunately, once again there are big holes in the proposals that the government have set out.

"Childminders have an important role to play in ensuring parents can access the childcare they need but they are being treated like second class citizens. They should have the same access to testing as early years workers in other settings.

"Ministers need to ensure that this testing is made available and in future make sure that all early years staff receive the reassurances they need to work safely."

