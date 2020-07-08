Childcare delay comes as "bitter disappointment"

Commenting on news that the Scottish Government is further delaying the roll out of 1140 hours for early learning and childcare, education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP said:

“The year long delay to the implementation to the expansion of early learning and childcare will come as a bitter disappointment to families across Scotland.

“We understood why the roll out of the 1140 hours would be subject to some delay because of the pandemic. In particular, the construction of new and refurbished nurseries was directly impacted with the lockdown. But families will find it difficult to accept that it will take a whole year to get the buildings ready.

“At a time when we are trying to get people back to work the expanded hours would provide extra support and boost to the economy alongside the boost to early learning. It is a disappointing lack of drive and ambition from the Scottish Government. The Scottish Government needs to change its approach and put a greater effort into getting the provision increased.”