Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Required to work? You should get the childcare you need!

Posted by Paul Moat | Updated
Back Our Campaign

 

The Scottish Government is opening up more of the economy. New businesses and shops will open in June and July.

The Scottish Government is not opening schools until August. And even when they do, children will be at home for up to four days during the week under so-called ‘blended learning’.

Other childcare – childminders, private nurseries, family and friends – are all still restricted by the Scottish Government.

It doesn’t add up.

We want a new approach from the Scottish Government. If you are required to work by your employer (including from home) then you should get the childcare and schooling you need to make that happen.

The government ramped up NHS capacity to cope with the crisis. Now they need to increase the safe provision for children to meet the needs of the recovery. That means the Scottish Government should extend plans to open up more premises for childcare, and allow more people to offer care services.

If they don’t do this then what are parents supposed to do?

How are businesses supposed to get started if their workforce can’t leave their children?

How can we make sure children don’t miss out?

If you are required to work then you should get the childcare you need – over the summer and in the new term.

Back Our Campaign

 

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies