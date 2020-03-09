Chief Executive, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Responsible to: Office Bearers of the Scottish Liberal Democrats

Salary: To be agreed, but in the range of £40-45,000 per annum

Tenure: Permanent (subject to a six-month probationary period)

Hours: Full time 37.5 hours per week

Location: Edinburgh

Closing Date: Monday 6th April

Role of the Chief Executive

To achieve maximum elected representation and the implementation if Liberal Democratic policies in Scotland, the Chief Executive leads the party administration and directs the human, financial and administrative resources of the Party. They will bring energy and outstanding leadership to this crucial job, whilst recognising that the relationships with the Leader (for political leadership) and the Office Bearers (line managers of the Chief Executive and the representatives of all members of the party) have a key role in the direction of the party.

The Chief Executive is responsible for all staff employed by the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

You are advised to read the full job description before applying for this role.

Application procedure

Your application should include:

a current detailed CV;

a letter of application no more than 2 sides of A4 with (a) a statement of suitability (drawing from the competencies listed in the job description) and (b) a vision for the role (drawing from the key objectives set out in the job description); and

details for two referees, one of whom should be your current or most recent employer.

Applications should be sent to Emma Walker at emma.walker@scotlibdems.org.uk by no later than Thursday 6th April.

Key objectives

The Chief Executive will:

Ensure that the day to day operations of the Party are efficiently carried out.

Lead the Party in delivering agreed strategic objectives.

Work with the Treasurer to ensure that the Party’s finances are on a sound footing. Monitor income and expenses on a regular basis to ensure that the party is operating within budget and operating within agreed financial controls.

Develop the Party and improve its impact by ensuring the development of world-class teams delivering Policy, Communications, Campaigns and Marketing, and People (including Membership and Diversity), ensuring that the representation, both elected and unelected, voice and influence of the Scottish Liberal Democrats continue to grow.

Constantly review and improve the structure, systems and processes of the Party, further embedding efficiency, integrity, diversity and transparency at the heart of all its operations.

Direct the transformation of the Party's fundraising infrastructure in order to enable the party to achieve continuously improved electoral success and have a solid operational base year on year.

Ensure that the party is ready to fight all relevant elections including possible by-elections and the next scheduled Scottish Elections in 2021.

You can download a copy of the full job description here.