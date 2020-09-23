Changes to Hate Crime Bill are not "problem solved"

Responding to the Scottish Government’s proposal for overhauling the controversial Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Bill, Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesperson Liam McArthur MSP commented:

“Scottish Liberal Democrats are ready to get behind legislation that would be forceful in confronting hate crime. But the ‘stirring up’ offences put forward by the Scottish Government led to serious, widespread and legitimate concerns about their impact on freedom of expression.

“The statement today was a step in the right direction, but is by no means problem solved for the Scottish Government.

“In light of a marked rise in all forms of hate crime, it is right that Parliament takes steps to ensure our legislation is fit for purpose. But this is a complex area of law and Ministers and Parliament need to be alive to the risks.”