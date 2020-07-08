Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Chancellor fails to deliver green recovery or support for the excluded

Responding to the statement from the Chancellor, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"This mini budget contains some measures such as the VAT cut for hospitality and tourism that Liberal Democrats have been campaigning for. The green home grants is a start but not enough to kickstart a real green recovery.

"However for those who have fallen through the gaps in the existing system there is scant comfort. Countless families are facing severe financial hardship or worrying about the months ahead. The Chancellor must ensure they are excluded no longer. He needs to listen to the over 150 MPs, thanks to the Liberal Democrats, that have now teamed up with Excluded UK to make the case for the forgotten 3 million who have not been entitled to support. 

"The Chancellor also needs to go further in developing a green recovery plan by delivering serious investment in projects such as carbon capture and storage and moving to 80% renewable energy by 2030.

"The broad shoulders of the UK economy have already given out billions in support of individuals and businesses. The two governments need to renew their cooperation to keep us safe and build a strong recovery."

