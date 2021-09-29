Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Chamberlain: We would work with Gordon Brown to reform the UK

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to Keir Starmer’s announcement that Gordon Brown will lead a commission on the union, Scottish Liberal Democrat Scottish Affairs spokesperson Wendy Chamberlain MP said: 

“Gordon Brown brings heft to the campaign to stand up for Scotland’s place in the U.K and make the case for a reformed UK against the damage caused by the twin nationalisms presented by the Conservatives and the SNP.

"Liberal Democrats have long campaigned for reforming the whole of the U.K. with federalism, voting reform and an elected second chamber. 

"If Labour are moving it that direction, we'd be happy to discuss that agenda with the former Prime Minister."

