Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Chamberlain to lead debate on Carer’s Leave Bill

Posted by Media Team | Updated

North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain will tomorrow lead a debate in the House of Commons on her Carer’s Leave Bill, after which it will be voted on by MPs. The Bill would give carers the right to take unpaid leave and has cross-party support.

Ms Chamberlain’s Private Member’s Bill would give an estimated 2.3 million carers across the UK a statutory right to take five days of unpaid leave per year. Carer’s UK have described this as a ‘landmark’ piece of legislation which would help carers to better balance work and care.

The Bill will be debated in the House of Commons tomorrow, with the debate expected to begin between approximately 10:45am and 11am and last for up to 90 minutes.

It was previously scheduled for debate last month but was postponed during the period of national mourning.

Speaking in advance of the debate, Wendy Chamberlain said:

“I am excited to debate my Bill in Parliament and hopefully to secure its passage to the next stage of becoming law. Over the summer I have met with unpaid carers in my constituency and beyond and have heard first-hand the difficulties they face. My Bill could make a real difference.

“Millions of carers across the UK have to juggle their work with the responsibilities of looking after of loved ones. Many find this impossible and are forced to leave the workforce, putting them in an extremely difficult situation. This Bill would give them some much-needed flexibility to cope with these challenges. It would offer a right to take time off to take loved ones to their hospital appointments, for example.

“I have also met with key employers who are supporting the Bill, including BT, Centrica, Nationwide and others. They recognise that Carer’s Leave will benefit their employees as well as their businesses through better retention of staff.

“Caring is fundamentally important and unpaid carers deserve much more support than they get now. I hope that my Bill will be part of that, and that with the support of people inside and outside of Parliament it will soon be on its way to becoming law.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies