Chamberlain tables motion on murder of former Afghan MP

Liberal Democrat chief whip and co-chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Afghan Women and Girls Wendy Chamberlain MP yesterday tabled a motion on the murder of Mursal Nabizada, a former member of the Afghan parliament.

Mursal Nabizada’s murder was reported earlier this week after she was shot dead at her home in Kabul. She was a former Afghan parliamentarian, one of the few female former MPs to stay in the country after the Taliban took power in August 2021.

The early day motion, which Wendy Chamberlain lodged in Parliament yesterday, condemned Mursal Nabizada’s killers, expressed concern at the removal of women from public life in Afghanistan and called on the UK Government to create an asylum route for women and girls from the country.

Wendy Chamberlain co-chairs the All Party Parliamentary Group for Afghan Women and Girls, which was established last November.

Wendy Chamberlain said:

“Mursal Nabizada’s murder was deeply saddening. The presence of women like her in the Afghan parliament was a source of hope for the country. Now her death is another example of the assault women and girls have faced since the Taliban took power.

“We have seen teenage girls refused education, women barred from universities and unable to work, and the return of compulsory burqas and the reinstatement of public lashings.

“The UK Government has a duty to do everything it can. Amongst other measures, that means providing a safe and legal route for women and girls in Afghanistan to claim asylum.”