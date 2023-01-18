Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Chamberlain tables motion on murder of former Afghan MP

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Liberal Democrat chief whip and co-chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Afghan Women and Girls Wendy Chamberlain MP yesterday tabled a motion on the murder of Mursal Nabizada, a former member of the Afghan parliament.

Mursal Nabizada’s murder was reported earlier this week after she was shot dead at her home in Kabul. She was a former Afghan parliamentarian, one of the few female former MPs to stay in the country after the Taliban took power in August 2021.

 

The early day motion, which Wendy Chamberlain lodged in Parliament yesterday, condemned Mursal Nabizada’s killers, expressed concern at the removal of women from public life in Afghanistan and called on the UK Government to create an asylum route for women and girls from the country.

 

Wendy Chamberlain co-chairs the All Party Parliamentary Group for Afghan Women and Girls, which was established last November.

 

Wendy Chamberlain said:

 

“Mursal Nabizada’s murder was deeply saddening. The presence of women like her in the Afghan parliament was a source of hope for the country. Now her death is another example of the assault women and girls have faced since the Taliban took power.

 

“We have seen teenage girls refused education, women barred from universities and unable to work, and the return of compulsory burqas and the reinstatement of public lashings.

 

“The UK Government has a duty to do everything it can. Amongst other measures, that means providing a safe and legal route for women and girls in Afghanistan to claim asylum.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies