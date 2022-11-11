Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Chamberlain's Carer's Leave Bill passes committee stage

Scottish Liberal Democrat deputy leader and North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain’s Carer’s Leave Bill has this morning passed the bill committee stage, continuing on its way to becoming law. 

After being being debated and passed by MPs at its second reading in the House of Commons last month, Ms Chamberlain’s Private Member’s Bill has now passed its bill committee stage unopposed. MPs from other parties spoke in favour and Ms Chamberlain thanked them for their support. 

The Carer’s Leave Bill would give an estimated 2.3 million carers across the UK a statutory right to take five days of unpaid leave per year. It will be the first time that unpaid carers have a specific employment right. Carer’s UK have described this as a ‘landmark’ piece of legislation which would help carers to better balance work and care.

The Bill will now progress to its third report stage and third reading before being send to the House of Lords. 

Speaking in the committee, Wendy Chamberlain said: 

“The Bill will put on the statute book for the first time employment rights specifically designed to help unpaid carers, with one week of unpaid leave per year for those in full-time employment. This is desperately needed, with 75% of respondents in the Carers UK research worrying about continuing to juggle work and care; whilst a significant number of others have either already gone part time or given up work entirely. We also know that work can be a vital lifeline to many. 

“This Bill alone of course won’t resolve these issues. But being able to use your annual leave for your own rest, being able to take leave from work without feeling at a disadvantage, enjoying your workplace as a place of respite from care rather than work, and having an employer increasingly more likely to recognise and support you in all your roles can only help. 

“This is a vital piece of legislation to support unpaid carers. There is much more to be done, but this is an important first step to easing some of the stress that comes with balancing work with care.

“I look forward to working with everyone here, and members from all sides in seeing this legislation through remaining stages.” 

