Chamberlain “frustrated and disappointed” at failure to establish Scottish Affairs Committee

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Commenting on the fact that the motion to establish the Scottish Affairs Committee was not moved, Liberal Democrat Scottish affairs spokesperson Wendy Chamberlain MP commented:

“I’m incredibly frustrated and disappointed that this motion was not put through and as a result the Scottish Affairs Committee will not be able to press on with its work.

“This dispute between the SNP and the Conservatives is borne out of a lack of trust but these petty bickerings are preventing us making progress.

“We are in the middle of a pandemic and MPs across the political spectrum must put their disagreements to one side so we can get on with our job.

“It’s a huge privilege to have been nominated for this committee and I want to get on with the job. I urge other members to put aside their differences and focus on what matters. The government must break this deadlock and bring back the motion.”

