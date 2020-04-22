Chamberlain “frustrated and disappointed” at failure to establish Scottish Affairs Committee

Commenting on the fact that the motion to establish the Scottish Affairs Committee was not moved, Liberal Democrat Scottish affairs spokesperson Wendy Chamberlain MP commented:

“I’m incredibly frustrated and disappointed that this motion was not put through and as a result the Scottish Affairs Committee will not be able to press on with its work.

“This dispute between the SNP and the Conservatives is borne out of a lack of trust but these petty bickerings are preventing us making progress.

“We are in the middle of a pandemic and MPs across the political spectrum must put their disagreements to one side so we can get on with our job.

“It’s a huge privilege to have been nominated for this committee and I want to get on with the job. I urge other members to put aside their differences and focus on what matters. The government must break this deadlock and bring back the motion.”