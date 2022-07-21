Chamberlain comments on Supreme Court hearing

Responding to the news that the Supreme Court will hear arguments on the Scottish Government's proposed bill for breaking up the UK, Scottish Liberal Democrat deputy leader and chief whip Wendy Chamberlain MP commented:

“This court case is a huge waste of time, energy and taxpayers' money at a time when the government should be focused on tackling the cost-of-living crisis.

“The country's highest legal institution is being made to humour the fantasies of the SNP when even their own legal adviser wouldn't sanction a Scottish Parliament bill.

“The Scottish Government should be getting on with tackling the real issues that are affecting people. That means reducing record high wait times in emergency departments across Scotland and insulating homes to bring down energy bills.”