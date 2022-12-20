Chamberlain challenges Prime Minister over carer's allowance

North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain challenged Rishi Sunak over carer’s allowance at Prime Minister’s Questions today.

Wendy Chamberlain raised the issue of carer’s allowance, which supports unpaid carers. She asked the Prime Minister to explain why people earning more than £132 a week were classed as being in ‘gainful employment’ and are therefore ineligible for the benefit.



Rishi Sunak confirmed that the government is supporting Wendy Chamberlain’s Carer’s Leave Bill and claimed there were ‘many other benefits’ to support people.



Wendy Chamberlain asked the Prime Minister:



“In a written response from the DWP, it was confirmed to me that an unpaid carer earning more than £132 a week in their job is classed as being in gainful employment and as a result loses their carer’s allowance of £69.70 a week. Now, caring doesn’t stop, it never stops.



“So can the Prime Minister explain to me the rational for of this decision given that we are trying to get economically inactive people back into work? And secondly, can he explain why it’s his government’s position that £132 a week is enough for people to live on?”