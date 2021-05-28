Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Chamberlain calls for measures to maintain university competitiveness

Liberal Democrat Scottish Affairs spokesperson Wendy Chamberlain MP has today declared her support for the package of measures outlined in the Scottish Affairs committees new report Universities and Scotland.

The report calls for: 

  • New scholarships for EU students and lower visa fees for academics needed to maintain competitiveness.
  • More Scottish representation on research funding body UKRI.
  • The Turing Scheme to cover inward placements for international students and academics, not just outward UK students.
  • Reductions in overseas aid spending should not lead to reductions in UK research spending.
  • Improved collaboration and engagement needed in reserved areas where there are impacts for higher education in Scotland.

Ms Chamberlain said:

"As the MP for one of the country's finest universities I have seen up close the impact that Brexit has had

"My party bitterly regrets the loss of skilled staff and the opportunities lost by withdrawal from the Erasmus programme. 

"The package of measures outlined in this report would go some way to ensuring that our world class institutions are not left behind. We should be striving to attract the best staff and the best students to help our universities and our economy thrive.

"However, this cannot be the end of our ambition. As Welsh Liberal Democrat education minister Kirsty Williams laid the groundwork for a scheme that will allow thousands of students to study abroad and thousands of international students to study here. The Scottish and UK governments must work together to deliver a similar programme for Scotland."

