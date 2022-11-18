Chamberlain: Businesses face closure without extended energy support

North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain has today questioned Chancellor Jeremy Hunt over the lack of plans for business energy support in his autumn statement. He said that he intended to announce details before Christmas.

The UK Government’s previously-announced support for businesses’ energy costs only extends to the end of March 2023. It is currently conducting a review to determine what support it will offer after this date.



Ms Chamberlain urged the Chancellor to provide greater clarity, saying that businesses in North East Fife face closure without support. The Chancellor said that he intended to announce further businesses support before Christmas, but called on businesses to ‘help themselves’ by putting in place energy efficiency measures.



Speaking in the House of Commons, Wendy Chamberlain said:



“The Federation for small businesses says that business confidence is at its lowest rate since and today in the Chancellor’s oral statement there was no mention of energy support for business. Now in the written statement all it says is that businesses can expect significantly lower support. I’ve got businesses including care homes in North East Fife that are facing closure as a result.



In the terms of reference also published by the government today into that review, it says ‘a very high bar’. The Chancellor must have a fair idea of what that means. Can he share it with us and businesses?”



She later added:



“Frankly I would like to hear from the Chancellor what energy efficiency measures he expects a care home to make before next April that will even come close to making up for the increased cost of energy. It’s all very well to say that he wants to offer certainty, but the government has already strung businesses along and undermined their ability to plan.



“The government has accepted the need to continue to support businesses which cannot deal with increased energy costs after March next year. It should end this deeply harmful uncertainty and set out as soon as possible which businesses it intends to help.”