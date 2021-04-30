Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Carmichael: we need to focus on recovery, not creating borders

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to Nicola Sturgeon's Today programme interview and her comments on RBS and a border with England, Scottish Liberal Democrat campaign chair Alistair Carmichael MP said:

"Nicola Sturgeon is inching towards admitting that independence would mean major firms leaving and a border that would disrupt trade and split friends and families. She cannot deny what RBS bosses have said.

"Rather than five years of nationalist factions fighting over how many border guards we will need, lets focus on education and mental health instead.

"Scottish Liberal Democrats are so close to securing MSPs on each regional list. If people back us that will mean more MSPs who will put recovery first, not independence."

 

ENDS

