Carmichael: we cannot accept atrocious comment from an atrocious Prime Minister

Responding to Boris Johnson’s alleged recent comments saying he would rather bodies piled "high in their thousands" than order a third social and economic lockdown to stem coronavirus infections, Alistair Carmichael said:

"If this quote is correct, it is a truly atrocious comment from an atrocious Prime Minister. When Johnson himself was hospitalised well wishes flooded in from across the country, it's sad that he does not share the shame concern for others.

"Not only do these comments display a callous disregard for the tens of thousands who have lost their lives but they display a profound misunderstanding of how the public health and economic crises intertwine. You cannot simply open up, allow the virus to rampant and assume the economy will flourish.

"Boris Johnson and acolytes like Douglas Ross have delivered one of the highest death rates in the world. They should not now be trusted with leading the recovery."