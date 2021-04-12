Carmichael warns nationalists will push an even faster indyref2

Responding to comments from Alex Salmond in which he makes clear that he doesn't want to wait til 2023 for another independence referendum, Scottish Liberal Democrat campaign chair Alistair Carmichael MP said:

"Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond don't care about your job, your parent's operation or your child's schooling.

"Scotland deserves better than a nationalist movement that wants to spend the next five years arguing about the timeline for independence.

"If nationalist MSPs get elected they will not even wait til Christmas before pushing for another referendum. People who want to put the recovery first should vote for the Scottish Liberal Democrats and we will make sure that the next Government focuses on education and mental health instead."

