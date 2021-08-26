Carmichael: Tories should put British economy above anti-immigration ideology

Responding to warnings from food and drink retailers that recent labour shortages in the food supply chain could "cancel Christmas". Home affairs spokesperson Alistair Carmichael MP said:

“The chaos and incompetence of this Government is now causing food shortages on supermarket shelves. Conservative Ministers need to get a grip.

“It has taken less than eight months for Priti Patel’s new immigration system to unravel. She ignored warnings from businesses across the UK that it would lead to shortages in lorry drivers, care staff and other key sectors – and that’s exactly what we’re seeing now.

“Priti Patel needs to admit she got this wrong and change the rules so British businesses can recruit the workers they need.

“As we’ve seen over the past year, just tweaking the Shortage Occupation List is not enough. The Government should scrap its arbitrary salary threshold and end the ludicrous system that rejects carers and other key workers as ‘unskilled’.

“It's time for Tory Ministers to put the needs of the British economy above their anti-immigration ideology.”

