Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Carmichael: Suggestions of island migrant processing centre disrespectful to all

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Orkney and Shetland MP, Alistair Carmichael, has reacted to news that the government had refused to rule out establishing an offshore migrant processing facility in the Scottish islands, calling the idea “disrespectful” to both islanders and those seeking asylum in the UK. The news follows reporting by the Financial Times that the Home Secretary, Priti Patel, had sought to establish a similar facility on Ascension Island in the South Atlantic.

Mr Carmichael said:

“Scotland’s islands are welcoming places but to consider moves like this without making any effort to engage with the communities concerned would be as disrespectful to islanders as it is insulting to those seeking sanctuary themselves.

“I wonder if any consideration at all has been given to the needs for housing, healthcare, education and other public services. Instead of coming up with hare-brained schemes like this, the Home Secretary would do better to concentrate her efforts on getting immigration and asylum systems that work efficiently and treat all people with respect.

“That we are discussing these ideas at all suggests a way of operating by this government that is entirely backwards-looking. It is an attitude straight out of the 19thcentury to think that inconvenient people can be shipped off to islands to keep them out of sight and mind. This is no way for a democratic government to work.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies