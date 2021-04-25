Carmichael: Sturgeon admits border difficulties

Responding to Nicola Sturgeon's interview on the Andrew Marr Show in which she admitted that independence would mean "practical difficulties" at border, Scottish Liberal Democrat campaign chair Alistair Carmichael MP said:

“The different factions of the nationalists have spent all week discussing borders and currencies. This is what the whole of the next five years will be like if we don't vote to put recovery first.

"Just as new Brexit borders divided families and devastated businesses, so too would Scottish independence. Nicola Sturgeon's economic case for independence was garbled nonsense in 2014 and it has only rotted since.

"Nicola Sturgeon has now conceded that driving to your relatives in Carlisle could mean queuing up to show your passport. Meanwhile the businesses who rely on sending freight up and down the A1 or the M6 will be pulling their hair out.

"People should put recovery first with the Scottish Liberal Democrats."