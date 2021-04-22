Carmichael: SNP plan for English border is "laughable and ludicrous"

Responding to Emma Harper, SNP MSP for South of Scotland saying that "jobs can be created if a border [between England and Scotland] is created", Scottish Liberal Democrat campaign chair Alistair Carmichael said:

"This is laughable and ludicrous from the SNP.

"The new border between the UK and the EU has already cost Scottish food and drink producers millions. A border between Scotland and England would be much worse given the greater volume of trade that is conducted across it.

"What's worse is that this nonsense doesn't come from cranks on the fringes of the independence movement but from someone who has spent the last five years representing the public in parliament.

"Nicola Sturgeon's economic plans are utterly disconnected from reality."