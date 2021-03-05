Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Carmichael: Scots Tories are preparing to go backwards

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to Douglas Ross' speech this morning declaring that he is in charge of the Scottish Conservative election campaign, not the PM, Scottish Liberal Democrat campaign chair Alistair Carmichael MP said:

“The idea that the Douglas Ross tail is going to way the Boris Johnson dog is laughable. He nominated Johnson to be party leader. He got his own job because Boris Johnson wanted him in post. He even switched sides on Brexit to match Boris Johnson.

"Douglas Ross couldn't even get half of his budget demands taken seriously by a Conservative chancellor and he's locked out of important government committees. Let’s be honest, Ruth Davidson had a bit of a spark but Douglas Ross is no Ruth Davidson.

“While the Scottish Conservatives prepare to go backwards, Scottish Liberal Democrats will put recovery first and make sure that there is a progressive alternative to the SNP.”

