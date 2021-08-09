Carmichael presses SNP over 100 days pledges

Scottish Liberal Democrat interim leader Alistair Carmichael MP said:

“Nicola Sturgeon has one more week to deliver on her pledges for her first 100 days in power.

“Most significantly we are still waiting on the NHS recovery plan to help our health service recover, not just from the pandemic, but from 14 years of her government’s mismanagement.

“But there are other projects that seem to have already fallen by the wayside too. After the mistakes made in handling care homes it is no surprise that the First Minister is in no great hurry to set up an independent inquiry into her government’s response to the coronavirus crisis. The vaccination of all adults hasn't been completed. Teachers are being hired on casual short-term contracts and there are still many more without work for August and whose talents will be missed by children.

“Still she has found time to appoint Mike Russell to head up another independence push at SNP HQ. It should be clear to the public that the SNP’s priority will never be your job, your health and your children’s education, it will always be separatism.”