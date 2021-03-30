Carmichael: Nationalist psychodrama puts recovery last

Responding to the First Minister’s interview in the Daily Record, Scottish Liberal Democrat campaign chair Alistair Carmichael MP said:

"The First Minister may bemoan the Salmond circus now but she spent decades telling everyone that he should be the one to lead an independent Scotland.

"It has been obvious for a long time what kind of man Alex Salmond is.

“The ongoing nationalist psychodrama puts recovery last and draws oxygen away from the most important issues facing our country.

“Willie Rennie’s Scottish Liberal Democrats will put recovery first.”

ENDS