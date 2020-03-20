Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Carmichael meets with PM to discuss coronavirus response

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Liberal Democrat Chief Whip and Orkney and Shetland MP, Alistair Carmichael has today met with the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, alongside other senior opposition MPs, to discuss the Government’s response to the spread of coronavirus.

MPs met in 10 Downing Street for talks relating to an emergency bill tabled by the Government to respond to the disease.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Carmichael said:

“I am glad that the Prime Minister is engaging with all parties to take input into the emergency legislation. The Government must act urgently, however, to get financial support to those who desperately need it.

“I raised with the Prime Minister the issue of small businesses, the self-employed and community organisations, which will be some of the hardest hit by the economic impact of the virus. That the Prime Minister is aware of these concerns is welcome. If he is to maintain the political consensus that we have seen thus far, he must take swift action to support these groups.

“All sides agree that this must not be treated as a party-political issue. We will, however, continue to hold the Government to account on their handling of the virus. Cross-party support is essential and the Conservatives must put common sense over ideological concerns.”

