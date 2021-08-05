Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Carmichael: Harsh truths for PM on Scottish fishing trip

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the Prime Minister's meeting with fishing leaders today and comments from Scottish Seafood Association chief executive Jimmy Buchan urging the Prime Minister to “stem the haemorrhage of overseas workers” and warning that the Brexit deal “had fallen far short of expectations”, Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael said:

“The Prime Minister has heard some harsh home truths on his trip to Scotland. His promises to the fishing industry collapsed at the first opportunity and his Brexit deal is riddled with holes.

“Boris Johnson and his Brexit supporting colleagues used the fishing industry to get what they wanted and now they have to face fishermen and explain themselves. The only way they can hope to rebuild trust is by making good on their promises.  That looks even less likely today than it did on Christmas Eve when Johnson signed away all the rights that he had promised to take back for them.

“The fishing industry is suffering badly from shortages of staff and red tape preventing the export of produce to the continent.

“Boris Johnson should put aside his aversion to Sturgeon and work with the Scottish Government on rebuilding our fishing industry, ensuring that it gets the staff it needs and boosting Scottish exports.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies