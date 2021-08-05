Carmichael: Harsh truths for PM on Scottish fishing trip

Responding to the Prime Minister's meeting with fishing leaders today and comments from Scottish Seafood Association chief executive Jimmy Buchan urging the Prime Minister to “stem the haemorrhage of overseas workers” and warning that the Brexit deal “had fallen far short of expectations”, Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael said:

“The Prime Minister has heard some harsh home truths on his trip to Scotland. His promises to the fishing industry collapsed at the first opportunity and his Brexit deal is riddled with holes.

“Boris Johnson and his Brexit supporting colleagues used the fishing industry to get what they wanted and now they have to face fishermen and explain themselves. The only way they can hope to rebuild trust is by making good on their promises. That looks even less likely today than it did on Christmas Eve when Johnson signed away all the rights that he had promised to take back for them.

“The fishing industry is suffering badly from shortages of staff and red tape preventing the export of produce to the continent.

“Boris Johnson should put aside his aversion to Sturgeon and work with the Scottish Government on rebuilding our fishing industry, ensuring that it gets the staff it needs and boosting Scottish exports.”