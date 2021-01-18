Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Carmichael: Fishing protest anger should be no surprise

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Commenting on the protests, Mr Carmichael said:

“I suspect that it will be a pleasant change for these lorry drivers to be able to drive instead of sitting waiting in a depot or at a port somewhere. It should be no surprise to anyone in Whitehall that our seafood exporters are angry. That anger will only rise in the coming days if these issues are not resolved.

“Talk of "teething problems" looks more and more ludicrous with every hour that passes.

"Fishermen feel betrayed by those who used and abused their support – they deserve better. The Government has a duty to make good the harms caused by their complacency and incompetence.”

