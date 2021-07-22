Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Carmichael: First Minister must move on test and release to stave off food shortages

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat interim leader Alistair Carmichael MP has today said the First Minister needs to introduce a test and release system for workers after British supermarkets warned that some products were in short supply and petrol stations had been forced to close.

Mr Carmichael said:

“Supermarkets are warning that supply chains are struggling and staff are not available to get produce onto shelves because so many workers are self-isolating.

“If people test negative and have been double vaccinated then it would be appropriate to consider a return to work for them. 

“We know this has been under consideration for several weeks so we now need the First Minister to move ahead with a test and release system as recommended by the Royal College of Surgeons.

“The problem is not with the app letting people know they are a close contact, it is with a government that has let the virus run out of control again. That’s why we also need fresh resources funnelled to the test and protect system to help catch people before they pass the virus on.”

