Carmichael: Double jobbing was wrong when Salmond did it and it is still wrong now

Commenting on confirmation from Douglas Ross that he intends to carry on as both MSP and MP if elected in May, Scottish Liberal Democrat campaign chair Alistair Carmichael MP said:

“Not for the first time it appears that something the SNP were silent about when Alex Salmond did it is now unacceptable to them a few years later.

"They may have a fresh desire to airbrush history but Mr Salmond has the double pension to prove it.

“Double jobbing was wrong when Salmond did it and it is still wrong now. Those paying the price will be the voters. They deserve better than part-time service from their representatives.”