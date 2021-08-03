Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Carmichael condemns vaccine passport “flip-flop”

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat interim leader Alistair Carmichael MP has urged the Scottish Government to call off its illiberal steps towards the introduction of domestic vaccine passports, after the First Minister confirmed that an app will pave the way for the introduction of the system.

During the statement on the easing of restrictions the First Minister moved the Scottish Government closer to introducing domestic “vaccine passports” , putting the plans back on the table and soon on phones.

Reacting to the news, Alistair Carmichael MP said:

“We are moving ‘beyond level zero’ which sounds a little like something that would break your calculator if you typed it in. Despite the slightly confusing wording the next step towards relaxing restrictions is good news for many, particularly in the tourism and hospitality trade.

“However, the First Minister has flip-flopped again on domestic vaccine passports. Just last week John Swinney said that wouldn't be the right approach. Now vaccine passports are not just back on the table, the app paving the way for them is coming to our phones.

"We all know that this government loves centralisation but such a scheme would be a massive imposition on people and on businesses. Instead of spinning the First Minister needs to rule them out for good.”

ENDS

