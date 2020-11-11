Carmichael condemns expulsion of pro-democracy legislators in Hong Kong

Orkney and Shetland MP, Alistair Carmichael, has voiced concern about news that all of Hong Kong's pro-democracy lawmakers have resigned after four of their colleagues were disqualified by a new resolution from Beijing. Opposition lawmakers left the city legislature in solidarity, leaving Hong Kong with almost no opposition voices within the body amid wider concerns about the suppression of dissent in the city. The United Kingdom has historic obligations to the former colony, within the Sino-British Joint Declaration.

Mr Carmichael, who is Co-Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Hong Kong and a patron of Hong Kong Watch, said:

“Disqualifying democratically elected officials for doing their job of representing the people they are there to serve is outrageous and utterly unacceptable. This is a clear attack on democracy and the fundamental principles that should be fought for worldwide.

“Senior officials in Hong Kong must be held accountable for their actions and for this assault on democracy. The British government needs to implement Magnitsky-style sanctions which are needed now more than ever before.”