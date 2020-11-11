Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Carmichael condemns expulsion of pro-democracy legislators in Hong Kong

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Orkney and Shetland MP, Alistair Carmichael, has voiced concern about news that all of Hong Kong's pro-democracy lawmakers have resigned after four of their colleagues were disqualified by a new resolution from Beijing. Opposition lawmakers left the city legislature in solidarity, leaving Hong Kong with almost no opposition voices within the body amid wider concerns about the suppression of dissent in the city. The United Kingdom has historic obligations to the former colony, within the Sino-British Joint Declaration.

Mr Carmichael, who is Co-Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Hong Kong and a patron of Hong Kong Watch, said:

“Disqualifying democratically elected officials for doing their job of representing the people they are there to serve is outrageous and utterly unacceptable. This is a clear attack on democracy and the fundamental principles that should be fought for worldwide. 

“Senior officials in Hong Kong must be held accountable for their actions and for this assault on democracy. The British government needs to implement Magnitsky-style sanctions which are needed now more than ever before.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies